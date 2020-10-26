Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Sitrin Capital Management LLC

Sitrin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,817 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 3.2% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,783 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 166.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.23.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.14. The company had a trading volume of 242,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,882,648. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $239.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

