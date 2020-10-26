Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Increased by Optas LLC

Optas LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 84.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,107 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 63,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.5% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the second quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the second quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 4,533 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 342,251 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $20,361,000 after acquiring an additional 37,585 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Argus raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.23.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.34. The company had a trading volume of 168,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,882,648. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $239.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

