Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VIAV. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.06.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.57. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $16.35.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.98 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 16,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $211,037.44. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 15,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $181,635.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,585.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,547 shares of company stock valued at $489,893 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 9.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 11.6% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Featured Article: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.