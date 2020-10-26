Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Bloom Burton restated an accumulate rating on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 19th.

NASDAQ:VMD opened at $9.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $369.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Viemed Healthcare has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $11.98.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.85 million for the quarter. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 55.99% and a net margin of 25.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viemed Healthcare will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

