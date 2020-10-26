Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

GNHAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

GNHAF stock opened at $131.21 on Thursday. Vifor Pharma has a twelve month low of $106.18 and a twelve month high of $193.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.13.

About Vifor Pharma

Vifor Pharma AG researches, develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent to treat symptomatic anaemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD); Venofer, a solution for iron sucrose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; and Invokana to treat diabetic kidney disease.

