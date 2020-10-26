Vigil Health Solutions (CVE:VGL) Shares Gap Up to $0.28

Vigil Health Solutions Inc (CVE:VGL) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.28, but opened at $0.40. Vigil Health Solutions shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 3,175 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.29.

Vigil Health Solutions (CVE:VGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.25 million for the quarter.

Vigil Health Solutions Company Profile (CVE:VGL)

Vigil Health Solutions Inc develops, markets, and distributes hardware and software solutions for care plans and monitoring the aged in Canada and the United States. It provides The Vigil Integrated Care Management System, a computer based emergency call, nurse call, and resident monitoring system for senior citizens.

