Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VFF. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Village Farms International from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Village Farms International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on Village Farms International and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.29.

VFF opened at $5.38 on Thursday. Village Farms International has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $8.90. The company has a market cap of $354.81 million, a P/E ratio of -33.63 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Village Farms International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Village Farms International by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in Village Farms International by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 866,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 185,733 shares during the period. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

