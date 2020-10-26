Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.37.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Vipshop in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 372.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 682.2% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 22.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VIPS traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.82. 92,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,198,180. Vipshop has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.68. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $23.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

