Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The closed-end fund reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $177.56 on Monday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1 year low of $55.37 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 32.42 and a quick ratio of 32.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.87 and its 200 day moving average is $119.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is an increase from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRTS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Virtus Investment Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.80.

In related news, EVP Francis G. Waltman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $2,861,600.00. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

