Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stock Position Raised by Sitrin Capital Management LLC

Sitrin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,835 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 3.6% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Visa by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,344,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059,677 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,393,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,598 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,128,020,000 after acquiring an additional 862,914 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Visa by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $464,786,000 after acquiring an additional 665,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,052,559,000 after acquiring an additional 660,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at $49,402,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE V traded down $4.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $193.32. The stock had a trading volume of 88,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,955,908. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.35. The company has a market cap of $384.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.48.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

