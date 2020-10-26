Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price target upped by Barclays from $85.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of VC stock opened at $89.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -79.07 and a beta of 2.03. Visteon has a 52 week low of $38.69 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.01 million. Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visteon will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

