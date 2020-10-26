Visteon (NYSE:VC) PT Raised to $83.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $83.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

VC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Visteon from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.09.

Get Visteon alerts:

VC stock opened at $89.35 on Thursday. Visteon has a one year low of $38.69 and a one year high of $105.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.27.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visteon by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 108,877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visteon by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Visteon in the 3rd quarter worth $466,000. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in Visteon by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 105,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Visteon by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.