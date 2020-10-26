Visteon (NYSE:VC) PT Raised to $98.00 at Barclays

Visteon (NYSE:VC) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VC. Zacks Investment Research raised Visteon from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Guggenheim raised Visteon from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Visteon in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Visteon in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Visteon from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Visteon presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.09.

Visteon stock opened at $89.35 on Thursday. Visteon has a 12-month low of $38.69 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.27.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.2% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 108,877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 44.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 81.0% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 105,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

