Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,366,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,899 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Vistra were worth $195,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 51.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Vistra by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vistra by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VST traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.00. 13,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,244,227. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.86. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $27.96.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

VST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vistra from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

In related news, CEO Curtis A. Morgan purchased 41,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $748,991.44. Also, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $363,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,957.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

