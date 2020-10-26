Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VWAGY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Volkswagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.43. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $87.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.52.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.30 billion. Volkswagen had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 4.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Volkswagen will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.367 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. Volkswagen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

VOLKSWAGEN-ADR is the largest automobile manufacturer in Europe. Their activities focus on the automotive market and they offer products and services along the entire automotive value chain. With nine independent brands, they are able to offer a unique range of models from the extremely efficient 3-litre car to the great sporting tradition of Bentley.

