Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

VG stock opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Vonage has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $12.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.26, a PEG ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.52.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $310.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vonage will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

