Vossloh (ETR:VOS) PT Set at €44.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Vossloh (ETR:VOS) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOS has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get Vossloh alerts:

Shares of Vossloh stock opened at €33.60 ($39.53) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.16 million and a P/E ratio of -4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €34.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of €36.62. Vossloh has a 12-month low of €23.60 ($27.76) and a 12-month high of €42.50 ($50.00).

About Vossloh

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vossloh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vossloh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.