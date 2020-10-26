VouchForMe Market Cap Tops $287,076.04 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. One VouchForMe token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX, Coinbe and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. VouchForMe has a market capitalization of $287,076.04 and approximately $28,048.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About VouchForMe

VouchForMe’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 243,000,000 tokens. The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co. The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

VouchForMe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Coinbe, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

