Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VYGR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Voyager Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.03. The company had a trading volume of 173,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,158. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.71. The company has a market cap of $412.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.80. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.53.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $28.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 357.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $177,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.