Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Wabash National from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wabash National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wabash National from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th.

WNC opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $782.01 million, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.93. Wabash National has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $16.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 602.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and various industrial products primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, and steel coil haulers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

