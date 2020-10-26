Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Waddell & Reed Financial to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $240.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Waddell & Reed Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Waddell & Reed Financial stock opened at $16.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75. Waddell & Reed Financial has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $18.02. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 53.19%.

WDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

