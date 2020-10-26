Warburg Research Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) a €50.40 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €50.40 ($59.29) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €42.90 ($50.47).

Shares of FRA DWNI opened at €43.58 ($51.27) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €44.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of €40.98. Deutsche Wohnen SE has a 12 month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 12 month high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

