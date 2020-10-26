Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Warner Music Group Corp is a music-based content company. It operating segment consist Recorded Music and Music Publishing. Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists. Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights. The company operates principally in the United States, the United Kingdom and internationally. Warner Music Group Corp is based in New York. “

WMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.80.

WMG opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.58. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $26.94 and a 52 week high of $34.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.45.

Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.94 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at $2,619,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at $885,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at $6,663,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at about $35,400,000.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music-based content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of recorded music created by such artists.

