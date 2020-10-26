Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WSBF. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Waterstone Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WSBF opened at $17.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.80. The company has a market cap of $440.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.25. Waterstone Financial has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $19.48.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.49. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.04%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Waterstone Financial in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Waterstone Financial by 89.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Waterstone Financial by 16.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,868 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Waterstone Financial by 26.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waterstone Financial in the second quarter worth about $148,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.