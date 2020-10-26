Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

WVE has been the topic of several other reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.25.

NASDAQ:WVE opened at $7.99 on Thursday. Wave Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06. The company has a market capitalization of $291.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.35.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 401.32% and a negative net margin of 1,562.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 163.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 32,218 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 14,089 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

