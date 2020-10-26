WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

WDFC stock opened at $235.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43 and a beta of -0.05. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $151.16 and a 1 year high of $239.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.91%.

In other news, Director William B. Noble sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William B. Noble sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.70, for a total transaction of $99,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,940,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 259.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,510,000 after purchasing an additional 78,270 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 769,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $135,851,000 after purchasing an additional 36,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in WD-40 by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,579,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,260,000 after acquiring an additional 68,144 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

