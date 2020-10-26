WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Stock Position Increased by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 282,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $53,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WDFC shares. BidaskClub raised WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on WD-40 from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

In other WD-40 news, Director William B. Noble sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.70, for a total value of $99,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William B. Noble sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WD-40 stock traded up $2.88 on Monday, reaching $237.98. 406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,866. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $151.16 and a fifty-two week high of $239.38.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 60.91%.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

