Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Shares Gap Up to $0.10

Wealth Minerals Ltd (CVE:WML) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.10, but opened at $0.12. Wealth Minerals shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 59,240 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 million and a P/E ratio of -2.73.

About Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML)

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, British Columbia, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits.

