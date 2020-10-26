Wedbush Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

Wedbush reiterated their buy rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a $1,600.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2022 earnings at $7.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $33.64 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CMG. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,580.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,294.11.

CMG stock opened at $1,339.08 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,384.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,281.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,097.02. The firm has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.62, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,565,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 98.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

