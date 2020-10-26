Weidai (NYSE:WEI) Shares Gap Up to $1.90

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.90, but opened at $2.33. Weidai shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 4,347 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Weidai from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.86 million, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Weidai stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 520,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned about 0.74% of Weidai worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Weidai (NYSE:WEI)

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily small and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

