Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,583,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,463,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.06% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $60,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 28,566,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,291,000 after purchasing an additional 929,961 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,177,000 after buying an additional 2,908,997 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 10,338,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,669,000 after buying an additional 199,886 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,766,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,030,000 after buying an additional 3,878,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,702,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,789,000 after buying an additional 119,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.98.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.76. 722,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,279,043. The company has a market cap of $95.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $54.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day moving average of $25.78.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.