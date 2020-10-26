Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.75. 507,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,279,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.91 billion, a PE ratio of 62.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.78. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.98.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

