Wells Fargo & Company Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $42.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.55. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $58.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.24 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 218.2% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 350.2% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 47.2% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

