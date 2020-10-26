West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (WHY.V) (CVE:WHY) Shares Gap Down to $0.20

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (WHY.V) (CVE:WHY) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.18. West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (WHY.V) shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 7,500 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 million and a PE ratio of -12.50.

About West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (WHY.V) (CVE:WHY)

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, and magnesium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Record Ridge property comprising 29 contiguous mineral claims, eight crown granted claims, and one privately owned claim covering an area of 8,972 hectares located in British Columbia.

