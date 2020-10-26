Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WAL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday.

Shares of WAL stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.60. 6,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,782. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.55.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 292.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,638,000 after buying an additional 1,429,280 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 83.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,872,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,456 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth approximately $18,309,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 42.3% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 996,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,718,000 after purchasing an additional 296,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 12.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,567,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,222,000 after purchasing an additional 277,252 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

