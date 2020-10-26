Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.56.

WY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of WY traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.38. The stock had a trading volume of 95,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,259,067. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.60. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $31.58. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 69.81 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $984,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,528.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,067,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 108,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 76,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 132,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 51.4% during the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

