WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L) (LON:SMWH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L) (LON:SMWH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,453.75 ($18.99).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L) from GBX 1,280 ($16.72) to GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L) in a report on Monday, June 29th.

Shares of WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L) stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) on Monday, hitting GBX 1,030 ($13.46). 114,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,205. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,043.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,063.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.10. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.35. WH Smith PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 584.04 ($7.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,660 ($34.75).

About WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L)

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2019, it operated 1,019 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

