Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Acquired by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WING. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,668,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 16,959 shares in the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $135.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.73. 7,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,176. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 131.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $170.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $66.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.46 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,400 worldwide.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.