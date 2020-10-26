Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Vertical Group

Research analysts at Vertical Group started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

WKHS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Roth Capital lowered Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Colliers Secur. lowered Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Workhorse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

WKHS traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.54. The company had a trading volume of 34,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,195,533. Workhorse Group has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.90.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.64). The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Workhorse Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $89,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,990.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Demott sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $1,307,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,163.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,869 shares of company stock worth $6,336,206. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.