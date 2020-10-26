Wynn Macau Ltd (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wynn Macau Ltd (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WYNMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Wynn Macau from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Wynn Macau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Wynn Macau from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

WYNMF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.51. 16,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,717. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74. Wynn Macau has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $2.67.

Wynn Macau Company Profile

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Macau resort features approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space offering 24-hour gaming and various games, including private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 hotel towers with 1,008 rooms and suites; 8 casual and fine dining restaurants; and recreation and leisure facilities, such as 2 health clubs and spas, a salon, and a pool.

