Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. Union Gaming Research reissued a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.13.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $76.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.98) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.82 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $217,630.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $36,216.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,886.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,526,953 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $784,153,000 after acquiring an additional 237,074 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $64,368,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 26.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 560,514 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,753,000 after buying an additional 116,966 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $36,539,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,687 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $33,572,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

