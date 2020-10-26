Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

XENE has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bloom Burton restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

XENE opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $375.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.14. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $18.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 100,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 173.8% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,199,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,576,000 after purchasing an additional 611,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.