Xerox (XRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Xerox to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $19.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Xerox has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is 28.17%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Xerox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xerox from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Xerox from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 650,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $10,801,586.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard purchased 10,000 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.77 per share, with a total value of $187,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,633,082 shares of company stock worth $44,660,299. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

