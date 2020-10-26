Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Acquired by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 14.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,691 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 4.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 47,215 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter worth about $2,002,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 8.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 226,725 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $17,671,000 after buying an additional 17,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter worth about $732,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Xilinx stock traded down $3.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.62. 61,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,800. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $123.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.76.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.37%.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 140166 lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.57.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $311,996.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,003.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

