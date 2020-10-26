Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Downgraded to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $116.00 price objective on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on XLNX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on Xilinx from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird cut Xilinx from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Xilinx from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.57.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $116.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.76. Xilinx has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $123.78.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xilinx will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 45.37%.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $311,996.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,003.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Xilinx by 13.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 848 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Xilinx by 3.8% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 8.1% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Xilinx by 2.4% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Xilinx by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

