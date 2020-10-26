Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) (TSE:YRI) Price Target Cut to C$9.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO)’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of TSE YRI opened at C$7.62 on Thursday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$3.11 and a 1 year high of C$9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.81.

Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$420.69 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander John Davidson sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.08, for a total transaction of C$61,408.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$85,648. Also, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 12,000 shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.36, for a total value of C$100,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$704,137.72. Insiders have sold 69,600 shares of company stock valued at $624,228 in the last three months.

Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

