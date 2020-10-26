Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

YARIY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Yara International ASA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Yara International ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Yara International ASA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

YARIY opened at $18.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Yara International ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial, and Production. The Crop Nutrition segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

