Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) Shares Gap Down to $1.18

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.18, but opened at $1.08. Yatra Online shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 2,446 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.88.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $3.13 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Yatra Online, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YTRA. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Yatra Online by 450.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 28,578 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Yatra Online in the second quarter valued at about $441,000. Mak Capital One LLC boosted its stake in Yatra Online by 89.1% in the second quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 5,131,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,796 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yatra Online in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,613,000. 42.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

