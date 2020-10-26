Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to Post $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.09. Ally Financial posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $23.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $502,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 715,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,753,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.22. The stock had a trading volume of 82,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,868,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.71. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

