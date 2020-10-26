Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) will report ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.18). Diamond S Shipping reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $4.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Diamond S Shipping.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $183.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.07 million. Diamond S Shipping had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 9.21%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSSI. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamond S Shipping in the first quarter worth about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Diamond S Shipping by 49.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Diamond S Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. 65.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DSSI traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,937. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Diamond S Shipping has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.02.

Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of December 27, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 66 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 50 medium-range product tankers.

